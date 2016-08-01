HOLY FATHER’S PRAYER INTENTION
FOR AUGUST
The Maritime World
We pray for all those who work and live from the sea, among them sailors, fishermen and their families.
Saint Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro is accepting applications for a Musician(s)/ Vocalist(s). The ideal candidate(s) will preferably possess a Bachelor’s Degree, be well versed in the Sacred Liturgies of the Roman Catholic Church, excellent cantor skills and possess working knowledge of the pipe organ, keyboard, and possibly other instruments. Duties include, but are not limited to, planning and directing the parish music program as well as cantor and accompany the 4:00 p.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. Sunday liturgies, one weekly rehearsal, as well as a weekly school liturgy. Mail in or drop off your resume’ at St. Peter Parish Office (102A North Church St. / P.O. BOX 40, Carencro, 70520) in a sealed envelope, addressed to the attention of Fr. Ledoux. The deadline for sending in your resume’ is Wednesday, August 26th.
ATTN PARENTS:
2020-2021 Faith Formation Registration
1st – 8th Grades
Monday August 10 thru Monday August 17
Registration forms will be sent to all those still registered with REMIND. Forms are also available HERE. Hard book option will not be available this year; online learning only. Completed forms with payment, in an envelope, may be dropped in the after-hours office box or mailed to PO Box 40; Carencro, LA 70520 (must be postmarked no later than August 17th).
2020-2021 Faith Formation Registration
9th –11th Grades
Registration Forms for 9th - 11th Grades are available HERE.
The Parish Office is closed until further notice.
All parish business is being coducted via phone (337) 896-9408 or email (office@sprcc.org) only!
Thank you for helping us prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
We are very excited to offer to our parishioners a free subscription to the online resource called Formed. You can think of it as Netflix for Catholics, but it has so much more than movies!
You will find Bible Studies, Audio presentations, eBooks, and other resources that send you to the depths of our Catholic faith.
This is all you need to do to take advantage of this incredible program:
Our Mass schedule for Phase Two reopenig:
Saturday: 4:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m.
Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m.
+ Our total allowed occupancy is 310. This will be strictly enforced. Ushers will count each person at the door before entering to make sure we do not pass maximum occupancy.
+ Door will be opened to admit parishioners into church 30 min. prior to each Mass. Social distancing of 6 ft. is required upon approach. Persons are to remain in their vehicles prior to the church being unlocked. Everyone is encouraged to sanitize their hands when departing from your vehicle.
+ All parishioners must enter from the Portico thru one designated door. Parishioners may exit thru any door.
+ When entering the church you will be counted by an Usher. Persons from a single household are considered as one unit and may sit together, though each individual will be counted toward the 50% occupancy rate of 310. Other individuals must be seated at least 6 ft. apart.
+ All are asked to wear a mask or face covering when attending Mass.
Everyone should be careful to not touch surfaces unnecessarily. To assist with this, Holy Water fonts will remain empty, the door will be opened for you, and books have been removed from the pews. In order to minimize the possible spread of the Coronavirus, all are encouraged to receive Holy Communion in the hand. A small team of volunteers will remain after each Mass to sanitize the church.
***All Catholics of the Diocese of Lafayette, by decree of Bishop Deshotel, remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass until further notice. We are still obligated to observe the usual obligations of “Keeping Holy the Sabbath” and by tuning in to televised or live streamed Mass on Sunday and making a Spiritual Communion.
The Stations of the Cross can be prayed for whatever your intention might be, for example: as a Lenten devotion, for the Holy Souls in purgatory, for an end to the coronavirus and those suffering with the virus.
REMEMBER – When praying, think about what you are praying and mean what you are praying.